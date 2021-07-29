Anupama Spoiler Alert Anupama and Family will become bankrupt, Vanraj kavya will plan against anupama | Anupama will be bankrupt, Vanraj-Kavya will walk together

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is now going to have new twists. While on one hand it seemed that Anupama’s life has become easy, now once again there is going to be an earthquake in her life. On the one hand, there is going to be a financial crisis on Anupama’s family. On the other hand Vanraj will also be against him. Every move of Kavya will be seen to be successful.

Vanraj will be against Anupama

You will see, the critics will give poor rating to Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) cafe, due to which the atmosphere of the Shah family will deteriorate. Where the whole family will consider Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) guilty. On the other hand, Kavya will hold Anupama responsible. Meanwhile, Anupama will be praised in an article, after seeing which Kavya and Jal will be roasted and she will instigate Vanraj against Anupama. Kavya will tell Vanraj that he is the owner of the cafe, yet he is sidelined. Kavya will be able to brainwash Vanraj. Vanraj will completely fall under the guise of Kavya and will misunderstand Anupama and get angry at her.

The ground will slip under Anupama’s feet

Apart from all this, what is going to happen will slide the ground under the feet of the Shah family. Something will happen to the Shah family that neither Anupama nor Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) would have thought. Anupama and Vanraj will get a notice, in which property tax of Rs 20 lakh will come. After seeing this, both the sleep of the nights and the peace of the day will be snatched away from the Shah family.

Anupama will be bankrupt

Anupama’s family will be bankrupted due to non-payment of property tax. Both Anupama and Vanraj have already invested all their savings in the business, due to which both have nothing left now. In such a situation, the Shah family is going to be fascinated by the pie. How Anupama will get her family out of this trouble will be a matter to be seen. At the same time, it will also be interesting to see what new moves will be made against Kavya-Vanraj Anupama in this situation.

