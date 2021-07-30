Anupama Spoiler Alert : Anupama and Vanraj will be hit by troubles, Kavya will look after | Anupama Spoiler Alert: Anupama and Vanraj will take this decision together, Kavya’s anger will erupt

New Delhi: In Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer popular TV show ‘Anupama’, the story seems to be changing once again. Anupama, who has faced every difficulty till now, is now entangled in a new problem, to deal with which she will make a plan with her ex-husband Vanraj, but Kavya is going to be very furious on this matter. So let’s know what will happen to Anupama and Vanraj’s plan and Kavya’s reaction on this…

Property tax of 20 lakhs

Actually, in Anupama these days it was shown how dance academy and cafe have started running. But in the meantime, a problem comes to the fore that for many years the property tax for the cafe and dance academy space has not been paid. Due to which the notice has come, in which it is written that Anupama and Vanraj will have to pay a loan of 20 lakhs to save this place.

How Anupama and Vanraj will deal with trouble

Anupama’s family will be bankrupted due to non-payment of property tax. Both Anupama and Vanraj have already invested all their savings in the business, due to which both have nothing left now. In such a situation, the Shah family is going to be fascinated by the pie. But to avoid this trouble, Vanraj and Anupama will now decide to take a loan.

Kavya gets angry

Vanraj keeps this notice hidden from Kavya, but Kinjal’s mother Rakhi Dave will come to the Shah family, taunting her about this notice. Hearing all this, Kavya’s anger will reach the seventh heaven. She will be furious as to why Vanraj has not told her about the notice till now. At the same time, Rakhi will also taunt Vanraj and Anupama that in view of their business, who will give them a loan of 20 lakhs?

Video blogger will praise the cafe

In the coming show soon, we will also see a video blogger praising the cafe and Anupama. But after listening to Anupama’s praise, Kavya goes to her room and fills Vanraj Shah’s ear. In such a situation, when Vanraj reaches the cafe, his attitude changes towards Anupama.

