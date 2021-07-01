Anupama Spoiler Alert anupama challenges kavya kinjal says sorry to anupama | Anupama gave an open challenge to Kavya, Kinjal’s senses came to the place

New Delhi: Every day a new twist is seen in the TV serial ‘Anupama’. That’s why the show remains everyone’s favorite. The battle of two sons has gone so far that now the tussle over the husband is not taking the name of stopping. In the midst of all this, the entire Shah family is getting crushed. Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) is now making the entire Shah family a pawn. She is fighting with family members to take revenge on Anupama Ganguly. The Shah family is upset after hearing Kavya’s taunts every day. Kavya, who has been divided in the house, now wants to share the house expenses as well.

Vanraj will request Anupama

In the last episode, you saw that Kavya had completely seduced Kinjal. Kijal stays out of the house with Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) till late night and argues after returning. The Shah family blames Kavya for all this. Anupama gets upset with Kinjal’s attitude. In the coming episodes you will see that Anupama will challenge Kavya that if you want to win, then win Kinjal with love, do not create trouble in the house. Vanraj requests Anupama to explain to Kinjal so that she does not become another Kavya.

Kinjal will apologize

Troubled Anupama will make a thread. Anupama will put this thread in front of her and Kinjal’s picture. Anupama will request God to strengthen her and Kinjal’s relationship again. In the coming episodes, Kinjal will realize her mistakes and apologize to Anupama. Seeing this, Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) will be blown away. Will be happy to see Vanraj family reunited.

Ba-Kinjal will fight

At the same time, in the midst of all this, Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) will start to understand the new food and during this time she will order the ration of the house. If the shopkeeper will bring the goods, then the people of the house will be surprised that who ordered the goods, on which Kavya will say that she has ordered the goods. On hearing this, Baa will get angry. Shouting at Kavya, Ba will say that Kavya does not even know what is happening in the house and what is not, so why did she order the goods.

Kinjal will reply to Baa

On hearing this, where is Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) also going to sit silent? Kavya will say in front of the Shah family that if this is the case, then she should be told how much money she will have to pay for a month’s household expenses. On hearing this, Baa will get angry and will say that she has divided the house first and is also bent on distributing the expenses. The upcoming episode is going to be very exciting. It has to be seen how Anupama will handle everyone and keep her family united.

