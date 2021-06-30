Anupama spoiler alert anupama quits infront of kavya to save shah family from her revenge | Anupama accepts defeat, kneels before Kavya for family

New Delhi: Every day a new twist is being seen in the TV serial ‘Anupama’. That’s why the show remains everyone’s favorite. The battle of two sons has gone so far that now the tussle over the husband is not taking the name of stopping. In the midst of all this, the entire Shah family is getting crushed. Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) is now engaged in making the entire Shah family a pawn. To take revenge on Anupama Ganguly, she has started fighting among the family members, in such a situation Anupama seems to be completely shattered. Now it seems that Anupama will give up in front of Kavya.

Kinjal is trapped by Kavya

In the show ‘Anupama’, the troubles of the Shah family are going to increase because of Kavya. First of all, Kinjal is caught in the trap of Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) and now she has started doing her own thing. In the last episode, it was shown that Kavya instigates Kinjal against Anupama and stops her from doing household chores. Kinjal has now started opposing the Shah family and Rakhi is also furious on the Shah family because of all this.

Anupama will admit defeat in front of Kavya

Now a big twist is going to come in the show. Anupama will be seen losing in front of Kavya’s game. Anupama will kneel before Kavya. Anupama has only one motive behind doing this, which is to save her family. Anupama will tell Kavya that she is ready to share her children, but do not create distance between the people of her family and let everyone live with love.

Anupama took steps for the family

Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) will feel that she has defeated Anupama, but in reality Anupama has taken such a step only to unite the family. Now it will be interesting to see what Anupama does next? Will Kavya make the entire Shah family her own or will Anupama still rule the family? The upcoming episode is going to be very funny.

read this also:Anupama will completely change the game plan, with one of her moves, Kavya will be blown away

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to