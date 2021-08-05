Anupama Spoiler Alert Anupama son partosh has extramarital affair like vanraj anupama look changed | Anupama’s son also followed in the footsteps of father Vanraj, made preparations to bring Kinjal’s daughter!

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is now going to have new twists. Can there be drama in Anupama’s house? Troubles were not less in Anupama’s house that now another one has come. Anupama’s fans will be shocked to know that Anupama’s son Paritosh has also followed the path of his father Vanraj. At the same time, like Anupama’s life, twist is going to come in Kinjal’s life too.

Pakhi’s drama will not be less

Till now you have seen that Anupama’s daughter Pakhi has not stopped doing drama in the house. At the same time, Bapu ji has also given a clear decision that only Anupama will go with Pakhi and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). Pakhi’s mercury will rise due to this. Pakhi does not want to stop Anupama in her life. Now it will be clear from the twist shown in the upcoming episode whether Pakhi’s whereabouts come soon or not. By the way, Anupama is trying to handle her daughter every moment.

Kavya will cheat Pakhi

In the coming episodes you will see that Anupama has been called as the chief guest in the competition. On the other hand, Pakhi has to get ready for the dance and will ask Kavya for help, but Kavya will not help her. Kavya will say that she is getting ready herself, so Pakhi should prepare herself. While Pakhi will not feel good in her outfit, she will ask Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) to change her, but will cite her not being able to change the dress at the last moment.

Anupama will fulfill the duty of mother

Meanwhile, Anupama will start worrying about Pakhi and will listen to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Pakhi behind the scenes. In such a situation, Anupama will come forward and help Pakhi and both will be patched up. With this, happiness will be about to return to the Shah family that Anupama’s happiness will be noticed again. Anupama and Kinjal will come to know about such a thing, which will shock both. Knowing this, there will be an earthquake in Kinjal’s life, as if the ground will slide under her feet.

Paritosh’s face will change

Till now you have seen that Paritosh is not behaving well with the family members and Kinjal for the past several days. He gets angry over small things. He has repeatedly asked Kinjal to shift to the pent house. Meanwhile, it will be seen further that Paritosh will come late every day. By pretending to work, he will also start hiding things from Kinjal. In such a situation, it is natural for Kinjal to be upset.

Knowing the girl’s case will be a shock

Soon it will be seen that Kinjal will come to know that this whole matter is about a girl and Paritosh is having an affair somewhere. This thing will spread in the whole family and now there is bound to be a lot of commotion. Now it remains to be seen whether Kinjal will be able to save her relationship by taking care of Paritosh on her father’s path, or will she lose her husband like Anupama. It will also be interesting to see what will be the reaction of Anupama to the family. Anupama will support daughter-in-law or son in such difficult times, it will also be a matter to be seen.

Also read: Naagin fame actress revealed, husband did such an act by taking him to the bathroom

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to