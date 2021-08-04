Anupama Spoiler Alert Anupama thrown out of house bapu ji takes extreme decision | Anupama becomes homeless, Kavya’s dream will come true! Bapu ji will kick him out

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is now going to have new twists. Can there be drama in Anupama’s house? A period of new troubles had started in Anupama’s life that now another big problem has come. Anupama’s fans will be shocked to know that Anupama is going to be shown the way out of Shah House. What happened in Anupama’s house that it was decided to make Anupama homeless. We will give you all this information in this news.

Pakhi drama will continue

In the coming episodes you will see that Pakhi’s drama is not taking its name to end. Anupama’ will try to pacify the whole matter, but Pakhi is not ready to listen to anything. Paritosh also wants to leave the house in the midst of all this. Anupama explains to him that he should happily leave the house. On the other hand, Kinjal will once again express that she does not want to leave the house. She will say that she wants to be with family only.

Kinjal will support Anupama

Paritosh will get angry after hearing Kinjal and will leave from there. All the members of the house will go to their respective rooms. Vanraj will fold his hands in front of Anupama and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and ask them to end this daily quarrel. Next morning Anupama wakes up and does her daily worship. She also prays for Pakhi to dance well in the competition. Kavya wants to show herself better, so she wants Pakhi to win the competition. Before the competition, Kavya once again instigates Pakhi against Anupama.

Bapu ji will throw Anupama out of the house

Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is already overconfident about Pakhi’s victory. She will do Pakhi’s makeover. She will also tease Anupama in front of everyone. Pakhi will also be seen mixing in the voice of Kavya. She will also burn Anupama in front of the whole family. Meanwhile, Bapu ji will take a shocking decision. Baap ji’s decision will surprise everyone. Bapu ji will show Anupama the way from home to bar. It will be interesting to see how Anupama will deal with this problem. At the same time, the reaction of Kavya and Vanraj will also be surprising.

Also read: In these posts, the wife opened the whole story of Honey Singh, told the whole story of the husband’s atrocities

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to