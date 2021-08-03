Anupama Spoiler Alert Anupama will ask son paritosh to get out of house, kavya will insult vanraj | Anupama will show her own son the way out of the house, Jalil will do Kavya to Vanraj

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is now going to have new twists. Can there be drama in Anupama’s house? New troubles have started in Anupama’s life. One by one his own are ready to get away from him. She has already lost her husband Vanraj. Son Paritosh is also ready to leave the house. At the same time, daughter Pakhi considers him guilty for everything.

In the upcoming episodes, you will see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will ask Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to go on a coffee date. Both will find a friend of Kavya’s on this coffee date. Vanraj will ask Kavya’s friend about the loan and Kavya’s friend will agree to help. While returning home, there will be a fierce fight between Vanraj and Kavya. Kavya will say bad things to Vanraj. Also, Kavya will tell Vanraj that he begged his friend. Kavya will feel insulted for calling Vanraj her husband.

Children will be against Anupama

On the other hand, when Anupama returns from work, she will see that her family members are disintegrating. Both son and daughter are turning their eyes away from him. Daughter Pakhi will repeatedly tell Anupama responsible for everything. Thinking about all these things, Anupama will break down. Anupama, who is engaged in reconciling her scattered relationships, will be upset and her eyes will be filled. In the midst of all this, Pakhi will also clash with Ba-Bapuji and will say that these people always scold her. Paritosh will get angry once seeing Pakhi’s attitude in the house. Paritosh will tell Anupama responsible for this and will say that Ba-Bapuji always supports Anupama. Meanwhile, Pakhi will call Anupama the great Anupama ji, only then Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will also reach home and will sport Pakhi.

Paritosh will suffocate

Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will be shocked to see the fight going on at home. Paritosh will feel suffocated because of the day-to-day fighting. Because of this Anupama will ask him to leave the house and go to the pent house. Even after all this, Anupama sports Pakhi and gives her clothes for dance performance, which Pakhi does not wear. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is happy to see the ruckus in the house. It will be interesting to see how Anupama will pacify the ongoing fierce battle between her family.

