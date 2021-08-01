Anupama Spoiler Alert Anupama will be distressed due to pakhi kavya will do silly demand to vanraj | Pakhi crossed all limits to make Anupama sad, Kavya made a surprising demand from Vanraj

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is now going to have new twists. Can there be drama in Anupama’s house? New troubles have started in Anupama’s life. Sometimes daughter Pakhi and sometimes Kavya is increasing her troubles. Now in the upcoming episodes, Pakhi will be seen fighting with Kinjal and Nandini. At the same time, the troubles of Vanraj are also not taking the name of diminishing. Kavya’s demand is also going to disturb Vanraj.

Kavya will refuse to teach dance to Pakhi

In the upcoming episode of ‘Anupama’, you will see that in the midst of the house drama, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will refuse to teach dance to Pakhi. She will tell Pakhi that she is tired and needs a break. Pakhi will be annoyed by this. His anger will erupt on the rest of the family members. In anger, she will decide to practice alone. Pakhi’s troubles will not be seen from Anupama and Anupama will send Nandini to teach dance. Pakhi will get angry seeing Nandini and will call her Anupama’s chamchi.

Pakhi will get angry on Kinjal-Nandini

Kinjal standing nearby will hear all this and Kinj will scold Pakhi. In such a situation, Pakhi will shout at both Kinjal and Nandini. Kinjal will try to explain to Pakhi how to talk to elders, but Pakhi will not understand anything. In anger, Pakhi will say that if she loses the competition, then Anupama, Nandini and Kinjal will be responsible for her. Anupama will get upset due to this fight happening in the house. At the same time, Samar and Paritosh will also be upset.

Kavya will insist on Vanraj

On the other hand, Vanraj will be worried about the matter of tax. Meanwhile, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will start insisting on him. Kavya will ask him to go on a long drive, on which Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will ask him to understand the problems of the house. Even after listening to all the things, Kavya will not be ready to understand. Kavya will say that she has not spent time with Vanraj for a long time. Vanraj will continue to refuse, but Kavya will continue to force.

In such a situation, now it will be a matter to be seen whether Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will prepare Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) for the long drive or will Vanraj tell Kavya the truth. At the same time, it will also be interesting to see how Anupama will pacify the ongoing fierce battle between her family.

