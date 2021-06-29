Anupama spoiler alert anupama will change the situation defeat kavya by making kinjal on her side | Anupama will completely change the game plan, with one of her moves will make Kavya eat all four

New Delhi: Nothing new happens every day in the TV serial ‘Anupama’, it cannot happen. Every day a new twist is seen in the show. That’s why the show remains everyone’s favorite. The battle of two sons has gone so far that now the tussle over the husband is not taking the name of stopping. In the midst of all this, the entire Shah family is getting crushed. Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) is now engaged in making the entire Shah family a pawn. To take revenge on Anupama Ganguly, she has started fighting among the family members, but Anupama will not allow any of her tricks to succeed.

Kinjal will become victim of Kavya

After a long wait in Anupama, that opportunity has come, when things are going to be seen in Anupama’s favor. Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) trapped Kinjal in her trick and pitted her against Anupama. Kinjal too easily gets caught in Kavya’s trick. Things get so bad that Kinjal starts raising her voice against her mother-in-law Kavya. In the midst of all this, Kinjal’s mother Rakhi will also come and accuse the family of torturing her daughter.

Kavya’s plan will fail

Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) will start enjoying seeing this happening. He will feel that he has defeated Anupama and now the whole family will leave Anupama’s side, but Anupama will fail Kavya’s plan with just one step and will win back the trust of the family and Kinjal. With this move of Anupama, Kavya is once again going to eat all four. Kavya is going to be out of control after seeing water on her plan.

Anupama will promise Kinjal

Anupama will promise Kinjal in the coming episodes that she will not let her become the next Anupama. Kinjal will start feeling connected with Anupama as soon as she listens to Anupama. Kavya is going to get a big shock after seeing this. Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) was celebrating till now by bringing rift between Anupama and Kinjar, but now she will feel lost. Now it will be interesting to see what turn the story takes next. It will also be fun to see what Kavya is going to do next.

Also read: The real wife of ‘Bhide Master’ Mandar Chandwadkar of ‘Taarak Mehta…’ is Bala’s beautiful, gives competition to ‘Madhavi Bhabhi’

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to