Anupama Spoiler Alert Anupama will cry as paritosh and kinjal leave, kavya does makeover of ba | Kinjal will leave the house after making Anupama cry, taking advantage of the opportunity, Kavya will apply butter to Baa

New Delhi: Many twists are going to come together in Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer famous TV serial ‘Anupama’. On one hand, where both Kavya and Vanraj have lost their jobs, Anupama’s academy has started. While Anupama is progressing in her career, the relationships in her personal life are falling apart. Anupama is busy handling every relationship. By the way, in the coming episodes, son Samar will be seen angry with Vanraj and Anupama. At the same time, Kinjal-Paritosh will also leave the house of Shah family. Not only this, Kavya will also make every effort to win Baa’s heart.

friendship in ba-kavya

In the upcoming episodes of ‘Anupama’, you will see that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Ba have a good friendship and Kavya will give Baa a makeover, so that Baa will start liking her more. Baa will instruct Kavya to understand Vanraj and at the same time give him love so that the relationship between the two improves. After Baa’s explanation, Kavya’s attitude towards Vanraj will change.

Kinjal Paritosh left home

On the other hand, Paritosh will be ready to leave the Shah family’s house by obeying Rakhi. Now he will think of settling down with Kinjal somewhere else. In the coming episodes you will see that Paritosh and Kinjal will be ready to leave Anupama’s house. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will oppose this decision. Paritosh will request the family and Anupama will allow him to leave the house. Paritosh and Kinjal will leave the house with their bags. Anupama will cry standing at the door of the house.

Anupama will help Vanraj

At the same time, aside from all this, Anupama will have a conversation with Vanraj and Anupama will allow Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) to open a cafe in his academy. Samar will get annoyed by this. In the midst of all this, Anupama’s younger son Samar will be seen troubled, which will be handled by Nandini. He will try to hurt himself when Anupama will arrive wearing Vanraj’s face mask, on which Samar will get irritated and will say that Anupama has done wrong by helping Vanraj.

