Anupama Spoiler Alert Anupama will give tight slap to pakhi and scold kavya badly | Anupama will slap Pakhi vigorously, Kavya will make a cot!

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is now going to have new twists. There will be many challenges in front of Anupama. Kavya and Pakhi’s tantrums will be seen in the upcoming episodes. At the same time, upset by this, Anupama will slap her daughter Pakhi vigorously. Along with this, Kavya will also have a lot of classes. Anupama’s entire family will watch this drama.

Kavya will order food from the cafe

In the upcoming episodes you will see that Pakhi’s friends will come home. Both Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Pakhi will have fun with friends. On the other hand, Baa will ask Kavya to make something for the children to eat. Kavya will go to the kitchen, but without preparing food, she will call Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) cafe and order. The driver will bring food, which Kavya will not pay to eat. On the other hand, Anupama will bring some parents to Leela Cafe to drink masala tea, which will make Vanraj happy.

Anupama’s mercury will rise as soon as she reaches home

When Anupama reaches home after finishing her work, she will be surprised to see the food ordered from the cafe. Anupama will get angry after seeing the food of Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) cafe. She will see that a lot of food has been wasted. In such a situation, Anupama will ask Pakhi if there is anything left unassembled, in response to which Pakhi will say that all the things have been eaten little by little. Also, the remaining food can be thrown away. Anupama will get angry on this matter and will give a slap to Pakhi. Anupama will hand over Rs 3500 to Pakhi and ask her to set her on fire. Pakhi will refuse to do this, on which Anupama will say, then how was the food worth Rs 3500 wasted. In the midst of all this, Vanraj will not understand anything and will keep watching.

Anupama will organize Kavya’s class

After listening to Anupama, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will come forward and say that Anupama should stop her drama. Kavya will say that it is only a matter of Rs 3500. Also, Kavya will say that she will pay Anupama with a tip. In response to this, Anupama will say such a thing that Kavya will feel chilly. Anupama will tell Kavya that if the cafe belongs to her husband, then she should give both tip and payment to her husband Vanraj. She will also ask Vanraj to take tip and payment from Kavya.

Pakhi will apologize to Anupama

It will be seen further that this anger of Kavya will have an effect on Pakhi. She will understand that she has made a mistake and will apologize to Anupama, on which Anupama will forgive her. Along with this, Pakhi will also thank both Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Anupama for teaching dance while showing her understanding. In such a situation, Kavya will be shocked to see Anupama and Pakhi bond again. He will feel that his plan has been ruined. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what new turn comes in Anupama’s life.

