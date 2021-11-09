Anupama, Spoiler Alert: Anupama’s heart was sieved by Toshu’s vulgar talk on her mother’s face.

A very exciting turn has come in the show Anupama. The son Anupama fed in her lap is today standing against the mother. Not only this, he also did not refrain from using the word ‘cheap’ for his mother. Anupama is badly broken by this action of Toshu. It is being shown in the story that Anupama’s in-laws have a lot of contempt for her.

Even after being aunt in the house, where Anupama was adjusting, the whole family together insulted her so much that she had to decide to leave the house. During this, Bapuji remained very sad and started crying that all this is happening in that house with his daughter-in-law Anupama, so Bapuji says that – ‘You go from here Anupama, no one will understand you here.’

In such a situation, Anupama searches for a home for herself, in which Anuj helps her. The house that Anupama likes is small for Anuj, but Anupama is happy. The next day Anupama’s son-in-law arrives in that flat. At that time Anuj also comes to Anupama’s house. Toshu misunderstands and starts uttering negative things against his mother.

Toshu said- ‘Till now I used to think that my mother is not wrong. It is wrong to be my mother’s friend, but leaving the house to celebrate with you, mother has proved that my mother is wrong. I didn’t know that my mother is so bad, so down and so characterless.

Anupama is unable to hear all this for herself and slaps Toshu vigorously. Anupama immediately asks Toshu to leave her house. Anupama breaks down badly. On the other hand, Anuj hears all this and says that he is responsible for all these things. In such a situation, Anuj apologizes and starts leaving from there. But Anupama stops Anuj and says that nothing has happened because of Anuj. Will Anupama be able to prove the purity of her relationship with Anuj? It will be quite interesting to see this.

