Anupama Spoiler Alert – Baa To Know Nandini Truth Ahead Of Her Engagement With Samar



Mumbai: Within the Star Plus present Anupama, the Shah household is making ready for Samar and Nandini’s engagement. Nonetheless, a large twist awaits the Shah household forward of the operate. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly Stuns in a Beautiful Pink-White Saree For Samar-Nandini’s Sagai

Within the upcoming episode, Nandini will ask Samar to tell the household about her reality – that she can’t change into a mom however Samar will persuade her that can can do it after the engagement. Nonetheless, later when Nandini will reveal her secret to Anupamaa, Baa will overhear it. She is going to then create an enormous scene due to this. Whereas it will absolutely disrupt Samar and Nandini’s engagement, there isn’t a affirmation thus far concerning what’s going to occur subsequent. However will Samar and Nandini nonetheless get engaged? Additionally Learn – Anupama Fame Paras Kalnawat-Anagha Bhosale’s Off-Display Chemistry Is Too Cute – Watch

In the meantime, Anupama is no longer residing together with her household submit her divorce from Vanraj. Physician Advait has additionally knowledgeable her that she is affected by most cancers which is at a crucial stage. Whereas this has not been revealed to the Shah household but, Anupama is attempting to be courageous and conceal her ache. Other than this, Vanraj, who’s upset over the divorce, lashes out at Kavya for her insanity once more.

Anupama options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.

However will Samar and Nandini nonetheless get engaged? What is going to occur subsequent? Comply with this area for extra such updates.