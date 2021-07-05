Anupama Spoiler Alert kavya convinces vanraj for baby planning kinjal also plans pregnancy | Along with Anupama’s sister Kavya, daughter-in-law Kinjal will also be pregnant, Vanraj’s senses will fly

New Delhi: Every day a new twist is sure to come in ‘Anupama’ TV serial. After all, this is the USP of the serial. That’s why the show remains a favorite of the people and remains on top of the TRP ratings every time. Now such a twist is about to come in the show, which is going to shock not only Vanraj but Anupama and the entire Shah family. Along with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), Anupama’s elder daughter-in-law Kinjal is also going to be pregnant.

shah family will be shocked

With the matter of pregnancy coming to the fore, everything is about to change in the Shah family. The makers of ‘Anupama’ will be seen promoting ‘Nai Soch’, where it is being shown how two middle aged people will do family planning after getting married. Meanwhile, it will be seen in the show that Anupama-Vanraj’s eldest son-daughter-in-law Paritosh and Kinjal will express their happiness about the arrival of their first baby.

Vanraj will be ready like this

Along with this, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will also tell everyone about their parenting journey, after knowing which Anupama and Shah family are going to get a big setback. Kavya will convince Vanraj by making lakhs of efforts and Vanraj will also be ready for pregnancy. The whole story of the show is about to change in film style. In her desire to control Vanraj, Kavya will pretend to be a fake pregnancy.

Kavya did baby planning because

Let me tell you, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) gets jealous seeing Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) mixing with his family and children. He feels that Vanraj should spend all his money and time on him. He is feeling that if he has a child, Vanraj will give all the time to him and gradually his ties with the Shah family will be broken. In such a situation, the show is going to be very interesting. How Anupama reacts to all this, it will be a matter to be seen.

