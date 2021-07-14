Anupama Spoiler Alert kavya will convince pakhi against anupama, pakhi will behave rude with anupama | Anupama: Kavya will be successful in her cause, daughter Pakhi will be taken away to make Anupama cry

New Delhi: Many twists are going to come together in Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer famous TV serial ‘Anupama’. On the one hand, where Anupama’s academy has started, where Anupama is progressing in her career, the relationships in her personal life are disintegrating. Now Kinjal and Paritosh have also left the house. Kavya is taking advantage of this and now the next pawn is making Anupama’s daughter Pakhi.

Kavya will take advantage of the opportunity

In the coming episodes, you will see that Anupama will be in the academy, where her phone will not have network. During this, Pakhi and Kavya will be alone at home. In such a situation, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will take advantage of the opportunity and try to provoke Pakhi. Pakhi will continuously call Anupama, but due to lack of network, Anupama’s phone will not be called. In such a situation, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will tell Pakhi that Anupama’s first priority is summer. After this she wants Kinjal and Paritosh and then Nandini. Also she will tell Pakhi that her number comes last.

Kavya will make Pakhi the next pawn

Pakhi will get upset due to this and will drown in thought. Kavya has only one motive behind doing this. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) wants Pakhi to be sent to boarding school as soon as possible. Pakhi will be seen getting trapped in this web of Kavya. Because of this, the relationship between Anupama and Pakhi will be badly damaged. Pakhi will start making distance from Anupama after Kavya’s seduction. At the same time, Pakhi’s attitude towards Anupama will also become rude.

A new challenge will stand in front of Anupama

So far, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) has controlled Baa and Vanraj and has managed to get Paritosh-Kinjal out of the house. Kavya is making every effort to break the rest of the family as well. Now in such a situation, it will be a matter to be seen whether Anupama will be able to stop Pakhi from going to boarding school or else her relationship will get spoiled. It will be interesting to see how Anupama overcomes every problem.

