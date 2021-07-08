Anupama Spoiler Alert kinjal paritosh wil leave anupama house, kavya and ba comes close | Elder son and daughter-in-law will leave Anupama’s house! Kavya and Ba will grow closer

New Delhi: Every day a new twist is sure to come in ‘Anupama’ TV serial. After all, this is the USP of the serial. That’s why the show remains a favorite of the people and remains on top of the TRP ratings every time. Now such a twist is about to come in the show, which will turn the whole Shah family’s body. On the one hand, where Anupama has opened a dance academy, the jobs of Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) have gone. Meanwhile, Rakhi is also provoking Kinjal to leave the house.

Closeness will increase in Kavya-ba

In the coming episodes, it will be seen that Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) is upset and disappointed after being fired from her job. Now in such a situation, Baa who used to hate Kavya, will come close to her. There was a time when Kavya was Vanraj’s girlfriend and later she marries Vanraj, since then till now she did not like him at all. In such a situation, coming close to Baa Kavya is going to shock you.

Kavya will cry with her head in Ba’s lap

Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) loses her job and due to her mistake, she will have to live without salary. On Kinjal’s request, the dholakia gives him a month’s time. Rakhi reveals Vanraj and Kavya’s job loss in front of everyone. When Kavya’s truth is exposed in front of everyone, she feels humiliated and hides her face. This broken Kavya will get the support of Baa. In the upcoming episode of ‘Anupama’, Kavya will be seen lying on Ba’s lap. Ba will take care of her like a mother.

Rakhi will do brain wash of Kinjal

On the other hand, Rakhi is provoking Kinjal to leave the Shah family’s house with Paritosh and start living in a new place, because Rakhi feels that Kavya’s life is tied, she is stuck between home and office. Rakhi tells Kinjal that she should leave her house so that she and her family are happy and staying away will keep the relationship stable and love will remain. Anupama will hear Kinjal and Rakhi talking on the phone. Anupama will say that no one wants her house to break down, but if the love remains due to being away, then Paritosh and Kinjal should shift to a different house.

Kinjan is shocked to hear about Anupama and Rakhi. While Kinjal constantly tries to convince Rakhi, she remains silent in front of Anupama. The upcoming episodes are going to be very funny. It will also be fun to see what will be the reaction of Anupama on Kavya-Ba’s relationship.

Also read: Rakhi will give a big blow to Anupama’s family, Kavya-Vanraj will have to hide their faces

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to