Anupama Spoiler Alert rakhi will be pushed out of anupama house nandini pakhi will fight | Rakhi will be kicked out of Anupama’s house, Nandini’s mercury will rise on Pakhi

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is now going to have new twists. Can there be drama in Anupama’s house? New troubles have started in Anupama’s life. Sometimes daughter Pakhi, sometimes Rakhi and sometimes Kavya are increasing her troubles. In the coming episodes, we will see how Rakhi will be thrown out of the house by Mama ji.

Rakhi will taunt Anupama

You have seen till now that Rakhi has come in the house and she is offering money to Anupama and her family. At the same time, she is not even taking a chance to tell any truth. The entire Shah family has become upset with his words. Even after a long debate with Vanraj, Rakhi is not taking the name of being silent. In such a situation, Mama ji will be seen fighting with Rakhi to hide her mind.

Mama ji will show Rakhi the way out

Mama ji always liked Rakhi, but for the first time he insults her badly and asks her to go in a loud voice. Anupama and the entire Shah family feel proud of Mama ji. Meanwhile, Rakhi leaves the house with disrespect. He has no choice left to survive in the house.

Nandini-Pakhi will have a fierce fight

On the other hand, there will be a fierce fight between Nandini and Pakhi. Both Nandini and Pakhi will tell a lot of truth to each other. Actually, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will refuse to teach dance to Pakhi. She will tell Pakhi that she is tired and needs a break. Pakhi will be annoyed by this. His anger will erupt on the rest of the family members. In anger, she will decide to practice alone. Pakhi’s troubles will not be seen from Anupama and Anupama will send Nandini to teach dance. Pakhi will get angry seeing Nandini and will call her Anupama’s chamchi.

Nandini will rain on Pakhi

Controversy will increase regarding this matter and in the meantime Kinjal will also come forward and scold Pakhi. At the same time, Anupama will also come, only then Nandini will ask Anupama to slap Pakhi. Samar will also be angry with Pakhi’s actions. Pakhi is becoming exactly like Kinjal. Just as Kavya is troubling Anupama, similarly Pakhi has started harassing Kinjal and Nandini. Anupama will be upset by this. Now it will be interesting to see how Anupama will pacify the ongoing fierce battle between her family.

Also read: This contestant got leave from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, fans got angry on Arjun Bijlani

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to