Anupama Spoiler Alert: Samar and Anupama will fight, Vanraj will do this for Kavya | Anupama Spoiler Alert: Samar will fight with Anupama, will Vanraj become a ‘slave’ at the behest of Kavya?

New Delhi: TV’s famous serial ‘Anupama’ has now come to an interesting point. In this family show, now the bet seems to be turning completely. Every day new twists are coming in the show. The jobs of Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), who had expressed their earnings in the first show, have gone. At the same time, the dance academy of Anupama (Rupali Gangoli) has opened. But now an even bigger twist is going to come in the show, because on the advice of Kavya, Vanraj is going to enslave his wealth.

Rakhi exposed

So far we have seen Vanraj and Kavya, troubled by unemployment, come to the house with sadness. Both do not tell anything about their jobs to anyone. Then suddenly his companion Rakhi Dave comes to the house and exposes Kavya and Vanraj to be unemployed. Knowing this, the color of everyone’s face goes away. After this, in today’s episode, Kavya will be seen looking for a job for herself. At the same time, there will be a fierce debate between Anupama Ganguly and Samar (Paras Kalnawat).

Rakhi Dave will give work to Vanraj!

Now in the upcoming episodes, Kavya will pressurize Vanraj to join Rakhi Dave’s company. But Vanraj gets confused after listening to Kavya’s advice. He gets angry.

Samar and Anupama fight

At the same time, he is also going to have a fight with Anupama’s beloved son Samar. Because Anupama has advised Vanraj Shah to open a small cafe in his dance academy. Samar does not like this thing at all. So Samar tries to make Anupama realize that Vanraj has not respected and understood Anupama till date. So why is she supporting Vanraj Shah now?

Now what will be Vanraj’s decision?

The interesting issue in the next episode is whether Vanraj Shah will now obey Anupama or will agree to Rakhi’s slavery on the advice of his wife Kavya. Although Ba and Babuji will be very happy with this decision of Anupama, but Kavya’s reaction is yet to be seen.

