Anupama Spoiler Alert – Samar And Nandini Not To Get Marry





Mumbai: Within the Star Plus present Anupama, the Shah household is getting ready for Samar and Nandini’s engagement. However the scenario will quickly flip and the Shah household will name off Samar and Nandini’s wedding ceremony. Additionally Learn – Anupama Spoiler Alert: Baa To Know Nandini’s Fact Forward Of Her Engagement With Samar

Within the upcoming episode, Nandini will ask Samar to tell the household about her reality – that she can’t grow to be a mom however Samar will persuade her that may can do it after the engagement. Nonetheless, later when Nandini will reveal her secret to Anupamaa, Baa will overhear it. She’s going to then create an enormous scene due to this and can name of their wedding ceremony. Nonetheless, Anupama will attempt to save her son’s wedding ceremony and can counsel that Nandini can undertake a toddler – a suggestion that may make Baa angrier. Vanraj can even bounce in and can announce that Samar and Nandini is not going to get married. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly Stuns in a Beautiful Pink-White Saree For Samar-Nandini’s Sagai

Will probably be attention-grabbing to see what the ultimate determination will probably be, since Anupama stands towards the Shah household, supporting her baby. Additionally Learn – Anupama Fame Paras Kalnawat-Anagha Bhosale’s Off-Display Chemistry Is Too Lovable – Watch

In the meantime, Anupama is not dwelling along with her household publish her divorce from Vanraj. Physician Advait has additionally knowledgeable her that she is affected by most cancers which is at a crucial stage. Whereas this has not been revealed to the Shah household but, Anupama is attempting to be courageous and conceal her ache. Aside from this, Vanraj, who’s upset over the divorce, lashes out at Kavya for her insanity once more.

Anupama options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.