Anupama Spoiler Alert Vanraj becomes fan of anupama marketing skill, jealous kavya provogue fight | Vanraj will be impressed by Anupama again, like ‘Khisayani Cat’, Kavya will create discord in the house

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is now going to have new twists. There will be many challenges in front of Anupama. At the same time, Kavya is going to be seen ready all the time to spoil all her work. Even after separating from Vanraj, Anupama will be seen supporting him. At the same time, there will be a squabble in the Shah family once again, which will be created by none other than Kavya.

Rakhi will fill Paritosh’s ears

You have seen that the grand opening of Vanraj’s Cafe and Anupama’s Academy has been done. The cafe and academy have brought new hope to the Shah family. The opening was done in a big bang. Ba-Bapuji and the children looked excited. In the midst of all this, Rakhi was also present, who felt that her son-in-law Paritosh’s image would be spoiled by Vanraj selling sandwiches. Paritosh is also not happy with this, but he is not able to say anything to anyone.

Kavya-Rakhi will have a fight

On the other hand, you will see that Rakhi will provoke Kavya and will say that Anupama and Vanraj are together. In such a situation, Kavya will ask Rakhi to pay attention to her daughter Kinjal. It will be seen further that Kinjal is washing utensils in Vanraj’s cafe, while Rakhi will be seen upset by this. Amidst all this, it will be seen that Pakhi will again shout at Anupama. At the same time, Kavya will also create a big drama.

Shah family will fight over Pakhi-Samar

Anupama will ask Pakhi to dance in the dance academy, but Pakhi will agitate and refuse. Samar will get angry with this and will scold Pakhi. Will say that do not fall under the guise of Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), but Pakhi will say that she is not under the guise of Kavya. Meanwhile, Kavya will also get angry on Anupama. The whole family will get into an argument. Anupama must be trying to pacify the matter that a customer will come and see the fight and will return from outside.

Anupama will bring the first customer

Ba will get angry on Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) that because of her the first customer went away. At the same time, Anupama will immediately go after the customer and refuse him and bring him and Leela will feed the cafe. Vanraj will be impressed by Anupama and he will start thinking about the old days. Seeing all this, Kavya will fry the water. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will be happy that Anupama brought the first customer. While the first day will be slow, everyone will look upset.

Anupama will come up with a new idea

Seeing the Shah family upset, Anupama will come up with a new idea. Kavya will also be against this idea. Now in such a situation, it will be a matter to be seen whether Anupama will be able to bring customers to the cafe or will Vanraj-Anupama’s business idea fail. The upcoming episodes are going to be very interesting, because Kavya is sure to get chilly.

