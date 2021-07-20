Anupama Spoiler Alert: Vanraj proposes anupama for friendship kavya is busting in anger | Vanraj extended his hand of friendship towards Anupama, Kavya turned red with anger

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ is now going to have new twists. There will be many challenges in front of Anupama. At the same time, Kavya is going to be seen ready all the time to spoil all her work. Anupama and Vanraj along with the entire Shah family are waiting for the customers to arrive, but no customer is coming towards the cafe. People are leaving only after seeing the cafe from outside.

Kavya will instigate Vanraj against Anupama

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes, you will see that a daughter comes with her father to take admission in Anupama’s academy. Seeing this, there will be a line for the admission of people in Anupama’s academy. Anupama will try to send her customers to the cafe but people will refuse to go. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will start provoking Vanraj on seeing the opportunity. Kavya will tell Vanraj that Anupama is not sending a single customer to the cafe.

Anupama will again help Vanraj

Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and the Shah family must be waiting for the customers when a couple will come and order a burger. The chef of Vanraj’s cafe will say that he does not know how to make burgers. In such a situation, Anupama will make burgers for the customers. Customers will be happy after eating the burger and will appreciate the food. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) On seeing this the water will be roasted. Kavya will feel that Anupama and Vanraj should not come anywhere close.

Vanraj will propose Anupama for friendship

Meanwhile, Anupama Vanraj will become a friend. Vanraj will propose Anupama for his friendship. After 25 years of marriage, for the first time in Anupama’s life, such an opportunity will come when Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will extend a hand of friendship towards her. In such a situation, the first day of Vanraj-Anupama’s business will be good. It will be seen further that Anupama will teach dance to her children and Vanraj will sit and wait for the customers.

Vanraj will start to fear that the words of Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will come true. He will feel that if his business flops, then Kavya’s words will come true. Now it will be interesting to see what Anupama will do to run Vanraj’s cafe. All the eyes of the audience are on how Anupama will help Vanraj as well as control Kavya.

