Anupama Spoiler Alert Video Anuj Put Sindoor In Anupama Maang Baa Got Angr On It Video Goes Viral

Anupama: The famous serial ‘Anupama’ of Star Plus is witnessing explosions every day. Both have come under attack from Baa after Anuj confesses his love for Anupama in front of the Shah family. Where earlier she used to not get tired of taunting both of them, now she will be seen forcing both of them to get married. Not only this, when her bets turn upside down, she will also come down to vandalize Anupama from the factory.

The video related to Star Plus serial ‘Anupama’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, which has increased the excitement of the audience four times. Everyone was stunned by Ba’s attitude in the video. Not only this, Bapu ji also broke down due to the humiliation done by Baa and sat there on the ground. However, even after this, he did not get tired of taunting.

Ba accused Anuj and Anupama’s relationship and said, “Love without relationship is debauchery, so fill this vermilion in Anupama’s demand and make it the home Lakshmi of your house.” Disturbed by Baa, Anuj takes vermilion in a pinch and applies it to Anupama. Baa is completely surprised by this. Seeing their attitude, Bapuji asks them to leave the factory.

This thing of Bapuji pricks Baa, due to which she rains on him too. Ba lashed out and said, “The truth is that you were neither a good husband nor a good father. You were a failure yesterday and you are still a failure today. Had it not been for my son, today both of us would have been washing utensils on the sidewalk. The big factory people came.” Seeing this behavior of Baa, his brother also tried to silence him.

But Ba’s head was so haunted that he slapped his brother too. Baa said, “You guys have ruined and demolished my house. That’s why I will also break everything today.” Baa angrily tore the poster of Anupama in the academy and told Bapuji, “From today onwards you will be like a dumb doll in the house, my words and my son’s words and only my home will be there.”