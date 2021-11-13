Anupama Spoiler Alert Video Anup Put Sindoor In Anupama Maang As Baa Raise Finger On Their Relation – Anupama: Love without relationship is debauchery

Anupama: Star Plus’s banging show ‘Anupama’ is winning a lot of hearts these days. New twists and turns are being seen in the show every day. Recently, Anuj had confessed to Anupama’s family that he has been in love with her for almost 26 years and will continue to do so. At the same time, Anupama also respected Anuj’s love, but also asked him not to have any hope. But the blasts happening in the lives of both did not stop here. Now Baa will be seen pressurizing Anuj and Anupama to get married.

The video related to ‘Anupama’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, as well as the audience is also very excited about it. In this video of Anupama, it was seen that Baa keeps a box of vermilion in front of Anuj and Anupama and in talks calls the relationship of both of them as ‘debauchery’.

Ba pressurized Anuj to fulfill Anupama’s demand and said, “I want you both to get married.” Every member of the Shah family is stunned by this statement of Baa. While increasing his point, Baa further said, “If you want to support Anupama, then support as a life-partner and not as a friend.”

Talking about this, Baa further said to Anupama and Anuj, “Love without a relationship is debauchery and brings slander. So take this vermilion, fill it in demand and make it, Lakshmi of your house and shut my mouth forever. Disturbed by Baa’s words, Anuj took vermilion with a pinch and took it towards Anupama’s demand. Seeing this step of Anuj, Ba’s own eyes were torn as well.

However, the matter related to Anuj and Anupama did not end here. Ba also fought fiercely with Bapuji over the matter and said very badly. Baa said, “You were neither a good husband nor a good father. You were a failure yesterday and you are still a failure today. Had it not been for my son, today we would have been doing utensils, the big factory workers. Not only this, Ba slapped even his brother.