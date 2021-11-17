Anupama Spoiler Alert Video Bapuji Throws Out Baa From Anupama House And Left Her Forever – Anupama: Now you too will die alone and I too

Ba reached Anupama’s house to get Bapuji to hide her mistakes, but Bapuji closed the door of the house while removing them.

Anupama Spoiler Alert: Star Plus’ famous serial ‘Anupama’ is making a lot of noise these days. New twists and turns are coming in the show every day. Recently Ba expressed his anger on Bapuji and called him very good and bad. Hurt by this, Bapuji refused to go home, after which Anupama took him to her house with her. But even after this, Baa did not regret his actions. However, before Vanraj’s arrival, she also went to Anupama’s house to pick him up.

The video related to ‘Anupama’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, which has increased the excitement of the people even more. It is seen in the video that Baa goes to Anupama’s house to pick up Bapuji, but Bapuji categorically refuses to come along and also closes the door on her mouth.

Upon reaching Anupama’s house, Baa said to Bapuji, “You took my hand as a witness to Agni and promised me that you will support me in happiness and sorrow.” Ba held Bapuji’s hand and started taking it away from there, but she released her hand and said, “Let me walk as much as you want. Now you too will die alone and I will also.”

Ba explained to Bapuji, “Suppose my method was wrong, but my anger was not wrong.” On the other hand, Bapuji replied to him and said, “Which slap is left to hit on my face. What I am shattered today is also because of you. Bapuji took Baa out of the house in anger and closed the door on his mouth.

Before Baa and Kavya could fix anything together, Vanraj also returned from Surat after finishing his work. Vanraj asked Paritosh as soon as he came, “Did something happen in the house behind me, Toshu?” On the other hand, Kavya also referred to Vanraj and said to Vanraj, “What will Bapuji V say if he comes back?” Responding to him, Bapuji said, “Tell me that his father is dead.”