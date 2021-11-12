Anupama Spoiler Alert Video Viral Baa Force Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly And Anuj Aka Gaurav Khanna To Get Married – I want you both to get married

The video of ‘Anupama’ is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which Baa is seen putting pressure on Anupama and Anuj for marriage.

Star Plus’ most famous serial ‘Anupama’ is making a lot of noise these days. New twists are being seen in the serial every day. While Anuj has confessed in front of the entire Shah family that he is in love with Anupama for the past 26 years, Anupama has also come to know about this. The special thing is that Anupama also respected Anuj’s love, but said that he should not expect anything from her. But these twists and turns do not end here. There is going to be another blast in both of their lives.

Actually, Baa is worried about Anupama and Anuj’s relationship for the past several days, but now she will pressure both of them to give a name to their relationship. Not only this, keeping vermilion in front of Anuj, she will also ask him to fill Anupama’s demand. The video related to this is also becoming very viral on social media.

This video related to Anupama was shared by the serial’s fanpage from her Instagram account. It is seen in the video that Anupama is celebrating Diwali with all the family members. Meanwhile, there is Baa’s entry, who gets annoyed seeing Anupama dancing. Baa said to Anupama and Anuj, “The elders have to correct the mistake of the children.”

Ba showed Anupama and Anuj the box of vermilion and said, “This mistake can also be corrected if Anuj and Anupama want to. I want you two to get married.” Apart from this, the video related to the shooting of Anupama is also in the headlines. In the video, Baa is seen accusing Anupama and Anuj and asking them to name their relationship.

Bana said to Anuj and Anupama, “You yourself have admitted that you love Anupama and she has something for you in her mind too. Otherwise no one would leave the family for a friend. Fill it, fill its demand and give a name to this relationship. There was a fierce fight between Baa and Bapuji regarding this matter.