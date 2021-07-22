Anupama: There will be a rift in the Shah family, Kavyas move changed the game | Anupama: There will be a rift in the Shah family, Kavya’s move changed the game

New Delhi: The TV show ‘Anupama’ is maintaining its place in the TRP list. This TV serial ‘Anupama’ starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey is now moving ahead with new twists every day. Anupama, who moved ahead with the help of her children after the breakup of the marriage, seems to be breaking her relationship now. We are going to tell you what will happen in the upcoming show ‘Anupama’ (Anupama Spoiler Alert).

There will be turmoil in the Shah family

In the past, you have seen how Anupama Ganguly started a new life by starting her own dance academy, as well as opening the cafe of her ex-husband Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). Everything was going well but now Kavya’s plan seems to be working. In the coming episodes, we will see a scuffle in the Shah family. The reason for this will be Pakhi, who is engrossed in Kavya’s talk these days.

There will be a lot of spectacle

Pakhi orders a lot of food from her father Vanraj’s cafe and throws a party for friends, but a lot of food gets wasted. Actually, Kavya had ordered 4 thousand food from Vanraj’s cafe. Seeing all this, Anupama will scold Pakhi for respecting money and grains. But the matter will not stop, here the quarrel will increase from Pakhi and Anupama to Ba, Samar, Vanraj and Kavya. There is going to be fierce debate in the whole house. Pakhi will give Vanraj the money for the food ordered from the cafe in front of everyone. Vanraj will refuse to take the money and Baa will tell Pakhi a lot.

Vanraj came on the road

Apart from this, we will see that even though Vanraj has opened ‘Leela Ka Cafe’ at the behest of Anupama, it is not working. Amidst this struggle of Vanraj, Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) also constantly taunts Anupama and Vanraj. At the same time, in the coming episodes, Vanraj and Anupama will be seen distributing pamphlets of ‘Leela Ka Cafe’.

Samadhan Rakhi Dave will taunt

Kinjal’s mother Rakhi Dave is going to get very angry after seeing Vanraj distributing pamphlets on the road. Seeing all this, his friend will taunt him. After which Rakhi Dave will once again be seen raining on Vanraj and Anupama.

Also read: Poonam Pandey’s number has been leaked by Raj Kundra, along with it was written – ‘I will remove clothes for you’

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to