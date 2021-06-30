Anupama TV Show Spoiler Alert Upcoming Episode Highlights When Rupali Ganguly Got Angry on Kavya | Spoiler Alert: When Kinjal did not return home till late night, Anupamaa showed her fierce form to Kavya

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show Anupama is constantly coming up with new twists and turns. In the recent episode, Kavya informed Kinjal’s mother that her daughter is facing trouble here. After which Kinjal’s mother came straight to Vanraj’s house to fight Anupama. Both of them had a fierce argument but ultimately Anupama’s gentle nature prevailed over everyone.

Anupama apologizes to Kinjal

Anupama very lovingly explained to Kinjal and apologized to her. Apart from this, he also asked Baa to try to mold himself according to Kinjal’s methods and new things. For the present, the problem has been resolved to some extent but Kavya’s eyes still remain on Kinjal. She is constantly trying to instigate Kinjal against Anupama.

Also read: Anupama accepts defeat, kneels before Kavya for family

Anupama’s Kavya was talking to her boyfriend, then mother came; Video Viral

Kinjal getting trapped in Kavya’s web

Kinjal is also slowly becoming a victim of Kavya’s cunning tricks. In the upcoming episodes, the audience will get to see another funny sequence. Actually Anupama and the whole family get very upset when Kinjal does not return home till late night. The whole family will be seen sitting outside the house worrying about Kinjal and waiting for her.

When Anupama will show her fierce form

After this, Kavya, laughing in the car, returns with Kinjal in the car. Everyone gets shocked seeing this. When Anupama tells Kinjal that everyone was worried about her, she also gives the opposite answer. After this Anupama will show her fierce form to Kavya and angrily warn her to stop instigating her children against her.

Anupama cannot divide children

Anupama will angrily warn Kavya that she can share her husband, Baa or Babuji with her, but if she uses only her children against her, then the result will not be right. Soon you will get to see this entire sequence in the upcoming episode of Anupama.

Also read- Aamir Khan’s youngest son looks like this now, Azad has started touching his father’s shoulder

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to