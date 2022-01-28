Anupama: Vanraj is going to play a big trick against Anuj, there may be a storm in Malvika’s life

A new twist has come in TV’s number serial ‘Anupama’. On one hand Vanraj is trying to entrap Malvika in the trap of false love for his own sake. On the other hand, Kavya has also returned. Kavya will not let Vanraj get close to Malavika. Anupama is also ready to support him in this. Anupama and Kavya have united and are playing a new game to teach Vanraj a lesson.

Vanraj is not going to desist from his antics. Even after Kavya’s arrival, he is not ready to leave Malavika behind. Along with this, his eyes are fixed on Anuj’s business. No one is going to walk the trick to grab it. Malvika feels that Vanraj is a good person. Even after persuading Anuj and Anupama, he is not ready to accept it.

Seeing Vanraj Anupama and Kavya together, he is even more enraged. In the coming episodes, he will taunt them over their friendship. He will insult Kavya and will say that she is suffocating because of Kavya. Hearing this, Anupama will get furious and will tell Vanraj the truth. She will remind him how Vanraj had ruined his life.

Vanraj’s anger will increase after listening to Anupama and he will make a plan to take revenge on Anuj. Vanraj’s eyes are on Anuj’s business, for which he is trapping Malvika in the web of his love. So that he can take possession of Anuj’s business. Malavika is trusting Vanraj, but Vanraj is only using him to become rich. Kavya and Anupama realize this and unite to thwart Vanraj’s intentions.

Anuj and Anupama’s lovely moments: In the coming episode, Anuj will show Anupama his old diary. In which a dry rose will be kept. Anuj will tell Anupama that 26 years ago he had bought this rose to express his love to Anupama. Anupama will be shocked to hear this. After this she will tell that dried rose as a precious gift.