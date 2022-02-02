‘Anupama’ was left behind in front of TMKOC, now Jethalal’s show is at number-1 position

TMKOC has been in the first place beating the rest of the shows for the last several weeks. On the other hand, The Kapil Sharma Show and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are maintaining their place in the third and fourth positions.

Ormax Media has released the TRP list for the fourth week of the year 2022. In which ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is at number one. At the same time, ‘Anupama’ has reached serial number two. This show has been the favorite show of the audience for the last many years. Apart from this, including ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ are included in the list of top ten of Ormax.

This week’s TRP list: TMKOC remains on the first position by beating the popular show Anupama. Anupama at number two and The Kapil Sharma Show is at number three like the last several days. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata at number four and Kumkum Bhagya at number five. Bhagya Lakshmi was at number six, Kundali Bhagya at number seven, Pandya Store at number eight, ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyaar Mein’ at number nine and Tamarind Show at number ten.

Let us tell you that TMKOC has remained in the first place beating the rest of the shows for the last several weeks. On the other hand, The Kapil Sharma Show and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are maintaining their place in the third and fourth positions.

Currently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Anupama are giving tough competition to each other. The Kapil Sharma Show is a very popular show not only in the country but also abroad, which is currently at number three in terms of TRP. These three shows are the top three in the list of top ten.

On the other hand, if we talk about Kumkum Bhagya, then this show has come from number 7 to number five this week. The fans of this show are constantly demanding to bring Abhi and Pragya on the show. He believes that the return of both of them to the show will increase the TRP of the show. For this, fans are constantly tweeting to the makers of this show and Ekta Kapoor.

Bhagya Laxmi had gone out of the TRP list, which has made its way back to the TRP list this week. On the other hand, Kundali Bhagya was at number ten last week and has reached number seven this week. While the number five show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has come at number nine.