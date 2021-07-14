Anupama was seen humming and swinging for whom except Vanraj? Watch this VIDEO | Anupama was seen humming and dancing for whom except Vanraj? Watch this VIDEO

New Delhi: TV actress Rupali Ganguly is enjoying her success these days. His show Anupama is being liked fiercely these days and is beating everyone in the race for TRP. That’s why Rupali Ganguly is seen singing in both reel and real life these days. Now one of his videos is becoming quite viral. In which she is seen humming for someone else, not Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey).

Funny video made with husband

In this video, Anupama i.e. actress Rupali Ganguly is seen with her husband. She is seen here lipsyncing to Bollywood’s most melodious and romantic song ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’. When the line comes in the song – ‘Dil tumko hi chahte…’ then Rupali takes her husband in her arms. Watch this VIDEO…

What’s up with ‘Anupama’

Talking about the TV show ‘Anupama’, these days the story is getting exciting amidst many new twists in the show. Anupama’s dance academy has opened, in which she is entrusting Baa as the principal and Bapuji to the account. Along with this, she also proposes to give Vanraj a corner to open a cafe in her academy.

Kavya will take advantage of the opportunity

In the coming episodes, you will see that Anupama will be in the academy, where her phone will not have network. During this, Pakhi and Kavya will be alone at home. In such a situation, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will take advantage of the opportunity and try to provoke Pakhi. Pakhi will continuously call Anupama, but due to lack of network, Anupama’s phone will not be called. In such a situation, Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) will tell Pakhi that Anupama’s first priority is summer. After this she wants Kinjal and Paritosh and then Nandini. Also she will tell Pakhi that her number comes last.

Kavya will make Pakhi the next pawn

This will upset Pakhi and will drown in thought. Kavya has only one motive behind doing this. Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) wants Pakhi to be sent to boarding school as soon as possible. Pakhi will be seen getting trapped in this web of Kavya. Because of this, the relationship between Anupama and Pakhi will be badly damaged. Pakhi will start making distance from Anupama after Kavya’s seduction. At the same time, Pakhi’s attitude towards Anupama will also become rude.

