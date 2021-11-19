Anupama: What I was afraid of happened, Kavya trembled with the arrival of Vanraj; Now Bapuji will dust off Baa

A very exciting turn has come in the show Anupama. Bapuji has also left the house like Anupama. In the past, there was such a big drama in Anupama’s in-laws’ house. All of which happened behind Vanraj’s back. Now Vanraj is going to return home. In such a situation, Kavya is trembling that when Veer comes, he will hold her responsible. In such a situation, Kavya is making every effort to bring Bapuji back home.

But Bapuji is that now he does not want to go back to Baa’s house. Now in the upcoming episodes it will be shown that Baa will come to Anupama’s doorstep to pick up Bapuji. The door will open and Baa will be about to take Bapuji’s hand out of the door frame as soon as he enters, that only then Bapuji will break Ba’s hand and close the main door of the house. By then Baa and Kavya would have gone out of the doorway. In such a situation, the doors of Anupama’s house will be closed for Baa.

Baa will be shocked to see this. In anger, Bapuji will say that she should leave from here, whatever she had to say, she has spoken. But Baa will also try hard and say that she will not leave without taking her husband. On hearing this, Bapuji would say from inside the house that – ‘Do whatever you want’. Ba would then tell Bapuji that you had promised me by holding my hand in front of the fire that you would always be with me. In such a situation, Bapuji gives an angry answer- ‘As much as I had to walk together, I went. Now you will die alone and I will also die.

Here fear has arisen in Kavya’s mind, that only then Vanraj’s entry will take place. Vanraj will feel something strange. Then he will ask Toshu what happened after I went out of the house? Toshu will not panic and say no.

Now what will happen next? When Vanraj learns that Bapuji has left the house and Anupama has supported him, will he be able to bear it? Will Vanraj get angry on Kavya? Or will Kavya and Ba together make a new story against Anupama and then Vanraj will misunderstand Anupama? This is going to be very interesting to know.

