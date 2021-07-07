Anupama: Will love enter in Anupama’s life? From Arshad Warsi to Ronit Roy included in the list | The fragrance of love will come again in Anupama’s life, this actor may enter

New Delhi: The famous TV show serial ‘Anupama’ is now becoming more emotional and heart touching with new twists every day. The audience is happy with the professional success of Anupama (Rupali Ganguli), while the makers are ready to bring a big change in the personal life of the character. Let us tell you that soon love is going to be entered in Anupama’s life. Makers are in talks with many big actors for this character.

Who’s included in the list

Yes! According to the news, the fragrance of love is going to smell in Anupama’s life soon. It is being told that the makers are considering the names of Arshad Warsi, Varun Badola and Ronit Roy for this character. Out of these, the news about Ronit Roy’s entry is fast.

This character will be Anupama’s childhood friend

According to the news, this new person coming in Anupama’s life will not be a stranger but her childhood friend. But will Anupama’s childhood friendship with the new character really turn into love? This statement has not been cleared yet. Yes, it is certain that amidst the excitement of Vanraj and Kavya’s child these days, Anupama will find a support in the form of a friend. By the end of this month, this new character is being speculated to be shown in the show.

Ba accepts Samar-Nandini’s relationship

In the last episode, you saw that Baa accepts Samar-Nandini’s relationship. It was shown in the show that Anupama apologizes to Samar-Nandini for spoiling her day. An angry Baa comes back and surprises the whole family. Baa returns with a ring for the engagement. In the end, Baa accepts the relationship between the two. Samar gets the best gift of life on his birthday. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) also gives a policy to his son as a gift on his birthday.

Anupama’s dance academy will be ready

Now in the upcoming episode it will be shown that Anupama will return home and give prasad to Ba-Bapuji. Along with this, Anupama’s dance academy will also open, due to which she is very happy. His years of dreams have come true.

Kavya-Vanraj’s job will be done

Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) and Kinjal, who reached the office there, are going to get a shock from the boss. Actually, it will be known that Kavya had given wrong PPT to the clients, due to which the clients got angry and now this most angry boss will fire Kavya from the job. Kinjal will keep watching all this happening and will not be able to do anything. At the same time, Vanraj’s job is also going to go away. Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) friend will close the restaurant due to some loss. Now in such a situation, the difficulties of Kavya-Vanraj are going to increase. The upcoming episode of ‘Anupama’ is going to be very interesting.

