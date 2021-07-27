Anupama will once again come forward to save the pride of the cafe, Kavya will take all the credit. Hindi News, TV

New Delhi: In the TV serial ‘Anupama’, you have seen so far that Anupama gets angry with Kavya and Vanraj. Anupama refuses to help Vanraj and Kavya takes advantage of the opportunity and tries to support Vanraj. Kavya and Anupama get into an argument once again and in the meantime Rakhi Dave comes and tells that the customers of the cafe have come because of him.

Rakhi will do her trick

Today you will see that Rakhi will tell that she had sent those customers to the cafe and now she is sending them back. Rakhi gives money to Vanraj and says that she will never allow her samadhi to come on the road. Vanraj will return the money to Rakhi. Kavya agrees to take the money and all the family members are shocked to see this.

Food critic’s entry

Kinjal apologizes for her mother’s actions. Nandini, on the other hand, tells that everyone’s faces blossom on hearing that a food critic is about to come to ‘Leela Cafe’. Vanraj gets involved in the preparations but the chef of the cafe says that the food in Anupama’s hand is more delicious, so he advises Vanraj that it will be better if he prepares the food for the food critic.

Anupama will save the shame

Kavya tells Anupama that dishes are not being made with her. Kavya asks Anupama for help but Anupama ignores Kavya’s words. Kavya comes to the cafe and instigates Vanraj against Anupama. In this, the foot critic enters the cafe and she orders Anupama’s signature dishes. In this, Anupama comes to save the cafe’s shame.

Kavya will take all the credit

In the coming episodes you will see that Vanraj will show his talent. The whole family will be seen laughing and singing. If the food critic wants to take a photo of the cafe owner, Kavya will take a photo with Vanraj, while Vanraj takes the name of Maa-Babuji.

