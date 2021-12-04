Anupamaa: A third entry is about to happen between Anupama and Anuj! This actress will step into the show with a big twist

Star Plus’ famous serial ‘Anupama’ is making a lot of noise in the TV world. Due to the ongoing twist and turns in the show, ‘Anupama’ remains at number one in the TRP race. But the special thing is that now the audience will get to see another twist in ‘Anupama’. Actually, a new character is about to enter the show and it is believed that this character can create a love triangle between Anuj and Anupama. In ‘Anupama’, this character will be seen playing the famous TV actress Aneri Vajani.

Aneri Vajani also gave an interview to E-Times regarding the entry of ‘Anupama’, in which he told that he is very keen to work with Rajan Shahi. Aneri said in her interview, “I went to Mr. Rajan Shahi for a meeting and within an hour he signed me for ‘Anupama’.”

Talking about this, Aneri Vajani further said, “We are very much looking forward to working with each other and I am happy that this thing is finally happening.” In the interview, Aneri Vajani also talked about her past projects. “I auditioned for Rajan Shahi’s show Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya,” she said.

Talking about this, Aneri Vajani further said, “But the deal had failed. However, after that I worked in ‘Nisha and her cousins’, which was a really beautiful project. As the saying goes, everything happens for the best.” Apart from this, let us tell you that recently in the show Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) told about his past relationship with Anupama (Rupali Ganguly).

In such a situation, it is believed that Aneri Vajani can be Anuj’s ex. However, no official comment has come on this matter yet. Let us tell you that before Aneri Vajani, there was an entry of Savita Prabhune in ‘Anupama’, who is playing the role of Anupama’s mother these days. Before him, Gaurav Khanna had stepped into the show.

The post Anupamaa: A third entry is about to happen between Anupama and Anuj! This actress will step into the show with a big twist appeared first on Jansatta.

#Anupamaa #entry #happen #Anupama #Anuj #actress #step #show #big #twist