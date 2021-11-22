Anupamaa Actress Madhavi Gogate Died Due To Coronavirus Rupali Ganguly On Screen Mother Passed Away At Age 58

‘Anupama’ actress Madhavi Gogte has passed away due to corona virus. The actress said goodbye to the world at the age of 58.

Famous actress Madhavi Gogte, who played Rupali Ganguly’s mother in Star Plus’s famous serial ‘Anupama’, died in a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday due to corona virus. Madhavi Gogte said goodbye to this world at the age of 58. It is being told that Madhavi was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai for treatment of corona virus. Regarding his death, Anupama i.e. Rupali Ganguly and the rest of the cast have paid tribute by sharing posts on social media.

Rupali Ganguly shared a photo of Madhavi Gogte on her Instagram story and wrote, “So much left to say, Sadgati Madhavi ji.” Let us inform that Madhavi Gogte played the character of ‘Kanta Joshi’ in the serial ‘Anupama’. He also gained a lot of popularity with this character. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Madhavi’s onscreen son Mehul Nisar also paid tribute to her through a post.

Mehul Nisar shared a photo of himself with Madhavi Gogte and wrote, “Shocked, I can’t say anything. Can’t believe it. Madhavi ji has left all of us. RIP.” Actress Neelu Kohli also shared Madhavi Gogte’s picture from her Instagram account.

Neelu Kohli wrote for Madhavi Gogte, “Madhavi Gogte my dearest friend, this can’t happen. I can’t believe that you have left us. You were too young to say goodbye to this world. I wish I had picked up that phone and talked to you when you didn’t reply to my message. Now I can’t do anything except regret.”

Let us tell you that Madhavi Gogte has worked in Hindi serials as well as Marathi films. She got the most popularity from the Marathi film ‘Ghanchakkar’, in which she played an important role opposite Ashok Saraf. He made his debut in the acting world with the Marathi TV show Tuza Maaja Jamate. After this, she was also seen in ‘Koi Apna Sa’, ‘Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha’ and ‘Kahin To Hoga’.