Entertainment

Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away who play Rupali Ganguly’s mother role | ‘Anupama’ actress Madhavi Gogti dies due to Corona, Rupali Ganguly saddened by onscreen mother’s departure

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away who play Rupali Ganguly’s mother role | ‘Anupama’ actress Madhavi Gogti dies due to Corona, Rupali Ganguly saddened by onscreen mother’s departure
Written by admin
Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away who play Rupali Ganguly’s mother role | ‘Anupama’ actress Madhavi Gogti dies due to Corona, Rupali Ganguly saddened by onscreen mother’s departure

Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away who play Rupali Ganguly’s mother role | ‘Anupama’ actress Madhavi Gogti dies due to Corona, Rupali Ganguly saddened by onscreen mother’s departure

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Varsha Rani

,

Famous serial Anupama actress Madhavi Gogte passed away last night (November 21). This serial of Rupali Ganguly is very popular across the country. In this serial, Madhavi Gogte was seen in the role of her mother. But on Sunday he said goodbye to this world.

According to the news, Madhavi Gogte had got corona a few days ago and she was also admitted to the hospital. There is an atmosphere of sadness in the TV sector due to the demise of veteran actress Madhavi Gogte. Rupali Ganguly herself expressed grief over the passing of Madhavi Gogte on social media.

Anupamaa

The entire team of Anupama serial is in shock due to the departure of Madhavi Gogte. Madhavi Gogte was playing an important role in Anupama serial. In such a situation, his departure has shocked the entire team of the show. The lead actor of the show, Rupali Ganguly, while giving information about the death of Madhavi Gogte on social media, wrote, “A lot remains untold right now.

At the same time, Madhavi Gogte’s friend and actress Neelu Kohli also wrote a post on Instagram expressing grief. He said that Madhavi Gogte has been his best friend. I still can’t believe she left us it’s so heart breaking.

Madhavi was 58 years old and died at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Madhavi has done remarkable work in films and TV shows. Madhavi Gogte worked with Ashok Saraf in the Marathi film Ghanchakkar and gained a lot of popularity.

  • paraskal 1634381706

    Cheating with Anupama fame Paras Kalnawat, expensive goods ordered online, found empty box

  • rupalig1 1629956335

    Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly’s vacation in black bikini, so hot, fans surprised to see pictures

  • anupamaindian1 1628770140

    TRP Report: Indian Idol 12 captured before finale, Anupama competes, Top 10 show list

  • amitabhkbc13andanupama 1628683168

    TV News Highlights : Anupama – Vanraj’s slap, Amitabh’s KBC 13 look, Big Boss OTT wild card

  • anupama11 1628594180

    Top Highlights: The secret will open in Anupama, Disha Parmar said on the entry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, read 4 big news

  • indianidol234 1627626177

    Indian Idol 12 – Anupama Topped, Latest TRP Report of your favorite 10 TV shows

  • anupama21 1627037420

    TRP Report: Anupama saves No. 1 spot, Shilpa Shetty’s show Super Dancer 4 shocked, full list

  • anupmaaspolier 1626264839

    Anupama Spoiler Alert: Kavya broke Anupama’s relationship with Pakhi? What will Vanraj do? photo surfaced

  • mithunandrupali11 1624960232

    ‘Anupama’ fame Rupali Ganguly has romanced with Mithun Chakraborty, years old photo goes viral

  • anupama serial new twist 1616601561

    Ram Kapoor’s entry in Star Plus show Anupama, will romance Rupali Ganguly after divorce

  • trp cover 1616236091

    TRP Report – ‘Kundali Bhagya’ returns in top 5, ‘Anupama’ No. 1 with tremendous ratings

  • trp01 1615542102

    TRP Report – Surprise entry of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ in the list, know this week’s top 5 TV shows

english summary

Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away who play Rupali Ganguly’s mother role

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:54 [IST]

#Anupamaa #actress #Madhavi #Gogate #passes #play #Rupali #Gangulys #mother #role #Anupama #actress #Madhavi #Gogti #dies #due #Corona #Rupali #Ganguly #saddened #onscreen #mothers #departure

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment