Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away who play Rupali Ganguly’s mother role | ‘Anupama’ actress Madhavi Gogti dies due to Corona, Rupali Ganguly saddened by onscreen mother’s departure

Television oi-Varsha Rani

Famous serial Anupama actress Madhavi Gogte passed away last night (November 21). This serial of Rupali Ganguly is very popular across the country. In this serial, Madhavi Gogte was seen in the role of her mother. But on Sunday he said goodbye to this world.

According to the news, Madhavi Gogte had got corona a few days ago and she was also admitted to the hospital. There is an atmosphere of sadness in the TV sector due to the demise of veteran actress Madhavi Gogte. Rupali Ganguly herself expressed grief over the passing of Madhavi Gogte on social media.

The entire team of Anupama serial is in shock due to the departure of Madhavi Gogte. Madhavi Gogte was playing an important role in Anupama serial. In such a situation, his departure has shocked the entire team of the show. The lead actor of the show, Rupali Ganguly, while giving information about the death of Madhavi Gogte on social media, wrote, “A lot remains untold right now.

At the same time, Madhavi Gogte’s friend and actress Neelu Kohli also wrote a post on Instagram expressing grief. He said that Madhavi Gogte has been his best friend. I still can’t believe she left us it’s so heart breaking.

Madhavi was 58 years old and died at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Madhavi has done remarkable work in films and TV shows. Madhavi Gogte worked with Ashok Saraf in the Marathi film Ghanchakkar and gained a lot of popularity.

Cheating with Anupama fame Paras Kalnawat, expensive goods ordered online, found empty box

Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly’s vacation in black bikini, so hot, fans surprised to see pictures

TRP Report: Indian Idol 12 captured before finale, Anupama competes, Top 10 show list

TV News Highlights : Anupama – Vanraj’s slap, Amitabh’s KBC 13 look, Big Boss OTT wild card

Top Highlights: The secret will open in Anupama, Disha Parmar said on the entry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, read 4 big news

Indian Idol 12 – Anupama Topped, Latest TRP Report of your favorite 10 TV shows

TRP Report: Anupama saves No. 1 spot, Shilpa Shetty’s show Super Dancer 4 shocked, full list

Anupama Spoiler Alert: Kavya broke Anupama’s relationship with Pakhi? What will Vanraj do? photo surfaced

‘Anupama’ fame Rupali Ganguly has romanced with Mithun Chakraborty, years old photo goes viral

Ram Kapoor’s entry in Star Plus show Anupama, will romance Rupali Ganguly after divorce

TRP Report – ‘Kundali Bhagya’ returns in top 5, ‘Anupama’ No. 1 with tremendous ratings

TRP Report – Surprise entry of ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ in the list, know this week’s top 5 TV shows

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Kareena Kapoor Khan became a troll while going out with Baby Jeh Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away who play Rupali Ganguly’s mother role

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:54 [IST]