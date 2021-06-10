Anupamaa Becomes TRP Queen, Beats Imlie, And Indian Idol 12 With Huge Ratings





Anupamaa beats Indian Idol 12 in TRP rankings: Anupamaa has claimed its throne as soon as once more and has grabbed the highest spot on the TRP listing. As per the most recent information launched by BARC on its official web site, the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has crushed all different TV reveals by an enormous margin to return again to its high spot on the TRP listing. Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has been ranked on the highest with 9.2 million impressions.

Main credit score to the present's superb TRP goes to the Vanraj and Kavya's marriage ceremony observe throughout which the viewers even noticed Anupama giving it again to Kavya in an episode and asking her to not converse in opposition to her household and children. The present observe reveals Anupama falling unconscious and being admitted to the hospital as Vanraj and Kavya get married. She undergoes surgical procedure after which the Shah household organises a grand welcome for her. The second present on the listing is Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that has acquired 7.84 million impressions and it's simply barely forward of Star Plus' present Imlie within the battle of the TRP. Imlie is on the third spot on the TRP listing with 7.82 million impressions.

The present that appears to have maintained its place within the high 5 is Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The Dilip Joshi and Munmum Dutta starrer comedy present is on the fourth spot with seven million impressions whereas Tremendous Dancer-Chapter 4 has crawled as much as beat others and change into the highest fifth present this week. The favored actuality TV present noticed Govinda and Neelam recreating the magic of their chemistry from the '90s Bollywood films final weekend. Tremendous Dancer-Chapter 4 is at quantity 5 with 6.7 million impressions. Take a look at the complete listing right here:

Anupamaa: 9.2 million impressions Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 7.84 million impressions Imlie: 7.82 million impressions Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 7 million impressions Tremendous Dancer-Chapter 4: 6.7 million impressions

Indian Idol 12, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – two reveals which have remained constant within the high 5 on the TRP listing have slipped this week. Whereas the singing actuality present is below a variety of controversies, the marriage observe in Yeh Rishta is over now inflicting a dip within the rankings.

So are you proud of Anupamaa rising to the highest this week?