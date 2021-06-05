Anupamaa Biggest Twist That Will Leave You All Shocked





Mumbai: Star Plus’ Anupamaa is without doubt one of the most cherished reveals and within the upcoming episode, it is going to depart everybody shocked. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa: Kavya Aka Madalsa Sharma Wears 10-Kilos Heavy Lehenga For Wedding ceremony Scene, Says ‘It Was A Problem To Carry’

For now, we’ve seen that Kavya and Vanraj are lastly married after a lot chaos and drama. Following this, the Shahs left Vanraj and Kavya and determined to stick with Anupamaa as a substitute. Although Anupamaa is nervous that the Shahs must stay in a small room along with her, the household assures that they’re completely superb with it. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj Tells Kavya That She Should ‘Be taught To Behave’, How Will Kavya React To This?

Within the episode that follows, we’ll see that Anupamaa and her household will play a sport of dumb charades and simply then Anupamaa faints. This comes at a time when Kavya has embellished her room for a romantic night with Vanraj however all in useless. Anupama faints and Vanraj hears Samar shouting “Mummy”. He then pushes Kavya away and leaves to see Anupama. Vanraj then asks Samar to name Dr. Advait. They take her to a close-by hospital the place Advait tells them that they should take her for surgical procedure instantly. We will even see Samar and Vanraj crying outdoors an operation theatre whereas Anupamaa struggles for all times. Keep in mind, Anupamaa is affected by most cancers which is at a vital stage. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj And Kavya Are Lastly Married However Shahs Will not Reside With Them Now?

What is going to occur to Anupamaa now? Will she die? Properly, that’s a twist solely makers of the present can affirm.

Anupamaa options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.