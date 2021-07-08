Anupamaa fame Actress giving Hug to Peepal Tree Tells she is my Bestie Know Reason | Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly is giving a hug to the Peepal tree, said- she is my best friend

New Delhi: TV show ‘Anupama’ fame actress Rupali Ganguly is very active on social media and keeps sharing things related to her personal and professional life. Recently she has shared a boomerang video of her on Instagram, in which Rupali is seen hugging a tree and KISS it.

Maybe you do not understand anything special after watching the video, but once you read the caption of this video, then it becomes clear to you that Rupali is a nature lover and through this video, she only wants to love nature. Giving message. In the caption of the video, Rupali Ganguly wrote – Jadoo ki Jhappi. He has also made a hugging emoji after this.

Rupali Ganguly wrote in the caption of the video, ‘Hugging is the solution to all the turmoil going on within us, but whatever happens. The best hug is given by nature itself. Rupali wrote, ‘This is the Peepal tree that I always worship. It is more than 100 years old and is always with me.

In the comment section, people have praised Rupali Ganguly and described her video as very cute. Let us tell you that Rupali Ganguly keeps sharing pictures during the shooting of her TV show Anupamaa. Recently he shared a video in which he showed how a dog always comes on the shooting set and everyone keeps working with him.

