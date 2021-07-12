Anupamaa Fame Actress Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya Teaching Nandini How to Mop the Floor | Madalsa Sharma shares video with ‘Nandini’, wants to get such work done after marriage

New Delhi: And TV’s superhit serial ‘Anupama’ has maintained the first position in the TRP list. The characters of the show have become popular from house to house and the audience is enjoying the speed with which twists and turns come in this show. Rupali Ganguly plays the character of Anupama in the show and Madalsa Sharma is seen in the role of Kavya, the villain of the show.

Innocent Anupama and trickster Kavya

While Kavya wants to rule the entire house by doing cunning, trickery and fraud, Anupamaa tries to keep the whole family connected with a single thread. Sometimes Anupama’s loving efforts outweigh Kavya, and sometimes Kavya herself seems to be successful in her moves. Both the actresses are very active on social media and keep sharing something or the other every day.

Kavya is getting Nandini wiped

Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya in the show, has shared a video on Instagram in which Kavya is seen sitting on a chair giving instructions to Nandini and Nandini dipped in a bucket and wiped the floor. is putting. Sharing this video, Madalsa Sharma wrote, ‘After marriage, Kavya will get Nandini done all this.’

Anupama and Kinjal got upset

In the caption of the video, Madalsa wrote, ‘Do you also think that Kavya will do this to Nandini? Keep watching Anupama to know. Let us inform that for some time there were reports of quarrel between Rupali and Anupama, after which Madalsa gave clarification. Now while sharing this video, Madalsa has clarified that whatever the equation is between Nandini and Kavya, but Madalsa is in love with Anagha.

read this also-

Rohit Shetty gave such a ‘fierce’ face, Bharti Singh fell on her husband due to fear

Rubina Dilaik showed this look wearing a deep neck bikini, it will be difficult to handle

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to