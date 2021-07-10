Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma wished her husband for three years of marriage | Madalsa Sharma has been married for three years, shares romantic photos with husband Mimoh Chakraborty

New Delhi: It is the third wedding anniversary of Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya in the TV serial ‘Anupamaa’. The actress has shared a photo on her Instagram and has written a cute message in it. Kavya aka Madalsa, who says anything to Vanraj, is pouring a lot of love on her husband on social media.

Madalsa shared a romantic photo

Madalsa Sharma recently shared a photo with her husband Mimoh Chakraborty on Instagram account. In this picture, Madalsa is seen hugging her husband. Seeing the smile of both, it is clear how happy Mimoh and Madalsa are. Sharing the photo, Madalsa wrote in the caption- ‘Dear husband, I love you. Congratulations to us three seals’

Madalsa’s father is a producer

Let us tell you, Madalsa (Madalsa Sharma Wedding) was married on 10 July 2018 with Mimoh Chakraborty. Madalsa Sharma is the daughter of film producer and director Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela Sharma. Before coming to the world of TV, Madalsa has shown her acting skills in the South Indian film industry.

Madalsa is Mithun’s daughter-in-law

Mithun’s son and Madalsa’s husband Mimoh has also tried his luck in Bollywood. He worked in many films like Jimmy, Haunted, Loot, Rocky. Mimoh has been missing from the acting world for a long time.

