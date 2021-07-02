Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Bought Mahindra Thar shared photo on Instagram | Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly bought THAR, shared the photo on social media

New Delhi: TV show ‘Anupama’ fame Rupali Ganguly has given good news to her fans. After the success of the show, now the actress has given herself a gift and this gift is Thar. Yes, the actress has recently shared a photo on Instagram, in which she is seen holding a big key in front of Thar.

bought thar

Taking to her Instagram, Rupali Ganguly has shared a photo with her husband Ashwin Verma, in which she is seen posing with Mahindra’s new Thar. From Rupali’s post, it seems that she has bought Indian product Mahindra’s new Thar, welcoming which she is proud to be an Indian.

Rupali’s happiness knows no bounds

It is seen in the photo that Rupali Ganguly looks very happy as she welcomes Mahindra’s new Thar to her home. This post of Rupali has gone viral. People are commenting on his post congratulating him.

Caption won hearts

Sharing this photo, Rupali Ganguly writes in the caption, ‘Tall and short! Be Indian Buy Indian, Support Indian! #ProudIndian’. In this post of Rupali, 22 thousand people have liked it within half an hour and thousands of people have commented.

Story of Anupama

Let us tell you, Rupali Ganguly is playing the lead character in the TV show ‘Anupamaa’. The struggle of a woman has been shown well in this show.

