Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly husband Left His Work For Her Career | Husband quits job to support Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly, stays at home and takes care of child

New Delhi: TV actress Rupali Ganguly is not interested in any identity today. People like his serial ‘Anupama’ very much and this is the reason why he also stays on the top number in the list of TRP. But becoming Anupama of Rupali was not so easy.

Husband’s credit behind Rupali’s success

Rupali Ganguly is seen playing the lead role in the superhit serial Anupamaa. The audience likes his performance very much, due to which its viewership is increasing continuously. But the credit of this success of Rupali goes to her husband.

husband supported

Talking to ETimes, Rupali Ganguly has given the credit of her wonderful comeback to her husband. Rupali Ganguly Husband has told that if she did not get husband’s support, she might have failed to make a comeback.

took a break from work

According to Rupali Ganguly, ‘I left the upbringing because of pregnancy. After delivery, I was busy taking care of my house and my son. I enjoyed every moment spent during that time. When Rajan Shahi approached me for Anupama, I got very excited as an actor. When I talked to my husband about this, he told me that I still haven’t got the respect I should get as an actor. He inspired me to sign the show. He took a break from his work so that I could work. He gave flight to my dreams.

‘The show brought respect’

Rupali Ganguly further said, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai definitely gave me recognition but Anupama earned me respect as an actor. I am glad that people recognized me as an actor. Rupali Ganguly is very much liked by the audience as Anupamaa. She is seen in this show as the mother of three children, whose family life is in turmoil.

