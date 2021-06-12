Anupamaa Fans Are In Complete Awe After Bapuji Decision





Mumbai: The latest episode of Anupamaa has received individuals’s hearts however the purpose behind it’s not Anupamaa, however Bapuji. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly Pens A Heartfelt Word For Her Father: I Have an Angel, I Name Him Pappa

Sure, Bapuji has taken a giant step which is being largely appreciated by the viewers. The Shahs are actually again to their house in Ahmedabad and Babuji has revealed that he has divided the home into three components, one for Vanraj, one for Dolly and one for Anupamaa. Whereas this has left Kavya shocked, followers are in full awe following Bapuji’s determination. A number of followers took to Twitter appreciating the transfer within the present. Whereas one of many social media customers wrote, ‘That is why Anupamaa deserves to prime TRP listing,’ one other fan wrote, ‘Bapuji ne toh dil jeet liya.’ Check out a few of the reactions by followers: Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Turns into TRP Queen, Beats Imlie, And Indian Idol 12 With Enormous Scores | High 5 TV Exhibits This Week

#Anupamaa Bapuji dil lelo…FIL ho toh aisa warna na ho pic.twitter.com/yXV74blW7f — AiRa (@aira_syed) June 12, 2021

I used to be so impressed with bapuji till he requested Anupama to remain in the identical home as vanraj-Kavya…like wtf? You simply gave this huge lecture on Adhikar and within the subsequent second took away Anupama’s adhikaar of residing a life on her personal phrases #anupamaa — (@tellymaniac) June 12, 2021

Bapuji aapne to aaj dil jeet liya ❤❤ too good that’s why this serial need to be in no 1 #Anupamaa — ♫♪simi (@biologinjin) June 12, 2021

“Mardo ke hisse mein koi guilt nahi aata, toh auroto ke hissein mein kyun?” #Anupamaa — (@tellymaniac) June 12, 2021

Anupamaa has repeatedly been appreciated for presenting a daring and robust character, who, identical to another each day cleaning soap, doesn’t week after discovering that her husband betrayed her, however determined to stay an impartial life. Nevertheless, it is going to be fascinating to see what is going to occur if Kavya and Anupamaa stay underneath the identical roof following Bapuji’s determination.

Anupamaa options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.