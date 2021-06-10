Anupamaa Mega Twist – Anupama-Kavya to Live Under Same Roof With Vanraj After Bapuji Decision?

Anupamaa Mega Twist – Anupama-Kavya to Live Under Same Roof With Vanraj After Bapuji Choice?



Mumbai: The Shahs are lastly again to their house in Ahmedabad after an extended keep in a wellness resort. Anupamaa, who has recovered after her surgical procedure for ovarian most cancers, can be again house. Nonetheless, an enormous twist awaits them. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Main Twist: Shahs Head Again To Ahmedabad However Will They Keep With Vanraj-Kavya Or Anupamaa?

With the return of the household to Ahmedabad, it’s now unclear whether or not the Shahs will stick with Anupamaa or with Vanraj-Kavya. Keep in mind, Anupamaa is already divorced from Vanraj and is now residing individually. The Shahs too had been residing with Anupamaa within the resort as they ‘can’t settle for Kavya as their new daughter-in-regulation.’ Additionally Learn – Anupamaa: Apurva Agnihotri AKA Advait Makes Exit From Present, Sad Followers Say ‘Kick Out Kavya As a substitute’

Within the upcoming episode, we’ll see that Kavya could be very excited to begin her life as Mrs Vanraj Shah, however remains to be nervous concerning the household accepting her. Alternatively, Anupamaa too is conscious that this can be a new starting for her as issues in Ahmedabad won’t stay the identical. Nonetheless, As soon as they attain Ahmedabad, as Vanraj and Kavya’s wedding ceremony present, Babuji names the home for them. However he later reveals that he has divided the home into three elements, one for Vanraj, one for Dolly and one for Anupamaa. This may depart Kavya shocked. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa Battles For Her Life Whereas Kavya Yells At Bapuji – This is Why

Will probably be fascinating to see what’s going to occur subsequent. Will Kavya and Anupamaa dwell underneath the identical roof following Bapuji’s choice? What will likely be Kavya’s subsequent transfer?

Anupamaa options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.