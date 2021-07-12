Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Completes 1 Million Followers on Instagram Greeted them in Unique Style | Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly completes 1 million followers on Instagram, thanked the fans like this

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show ‘Anupama’ is bringing record breaking TRP on the small screen. The twists and turns coming in the show are constantly maintaining the trend of the audience in the show. The popularity of the show has increased very fast and now this TV show has become famous in every household. Rupali Ganguly’s comeback through this show has given her the same stardom again.

Completed 1 million followers

After getting popularity through Anupamaa, the popularity of Rupali Ganguly has increased very fast. Recently, the number of his followers on Instagram has crossed 10 lakh (1 million). Rupali looked very excited on this special occasion. First he spoke directly to his fans by streaming a live video and after that he posted a special video.

poem written for fans

In this video, Rupali Ganguly dedicated a poem to her fans. In the video, he said, ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Sukanya, Sanjeevani, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish and Anupama’s love, I am Rupali Ganguly. I want to thank all of you wholeheartedly for 1 million followers.

Said like this thank you to the fans

Rupali Ganguly said, ‘You are all my 1 million reasons, who have given me a new beginning even after 20 years. Thank you all for being my inspiration. Don’t know what I would have been without your love and blessings. My main aim was not to get fans but to touch as many hearts as possible. Your support is my strength. Which I welcome wholeheartedly.

