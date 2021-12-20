Anupamaa Spoiler Alert Anuj Starts Crying In Front Of Anupamaa And Apologies To Her

Anupamaa: Star Plus’s banging show ‘Anupama’ is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days. The twists and turns coming on the show have increased the excitement among the people regarding the show. Recently, it was shown in the show that Malvika entered Anupama as Vanraj’s business partner and Anuj’s sister. However, no one is aware that Malvika is Anuj’s sister. At the same time, when this thing comes in front of everyone, Anupama’s heart breaks because Anuj hides the truth from her.

But the twists and turns coming in ‘Anupama’ do not end here. It will be shown in the show that Anupama gets depressed due to Anuj not telling the truth. She doesn’t say anything and leaves from there. At the same time, Vanraj explains to him that Anuj must have a reason, that is why he must have hidden the truth from him. Anupama understands this.

In the middle of the party, Malvika takes Anuj and GK Kaka with her and goes home. Anuj cannot meet Anupama while leaving the party. Meanwhile, Kavya reaches Anupama to pour ghee into the fire and tells her, “Anuj forgot you when Malavika came.” However, Anupama also does not hold back from answering this and says, “At present you should take care of yourself and your V more than me.”

Anuj comes home with the family and waits for Anupama to come. Anupama, on the other hand, does not go to Anuj and goes to her house and starts worrying about Anuj there. Meanwhile, Anuj reaches there and starts asking Anupama why she didn’t come to his house.

The video of Anupama’s upcoming episode is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which Anuj was seen crying bitterly. He tells Anupama, “Along with Mukku, I am also your culprit.” He lays his head in Anupama’s lap while weeping. Meanwhile, GK Kaka and Malvika reach there. She gets angry with Anuj for revealing the family’s past to Anupama.