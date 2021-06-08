Anupamaa Spoiler Alert – Anupamaa Battles For Her Life While Kavya Yells At Bapuji



Anupamaa is battling for her life within the hospital and the Shahs are praying for her good well being. Nonetheless, regardless of the whole lot, Kavya has another plans.

To this point, we've got already seen that Anupamaa faints whereas enjoying a sport of dumb charades along with her household. She was then taken to the hospital the place Dr Advait reveals that they'll need to do speedy surgical procedure. Within the upcoming episode, the medical doctors will want blood for Anupamaa throughout the surgical procedure and Vanraj shall be fast to assist them since their blood teams are the identical. In the meantime, Kavya, who's already annoyed visits Vanraj within the hospital. She is then shocked to know that Vanraj donated blood for Anupamaa and taunts him for a similar.

Amid all this, Kavya additionally prepares for her first day after marriage with Vanraj. She cooks kheer for the Shahs as a part of her first kitchen ritual and offers it to Babuji. However Bapuji places the identical close to the Tulsi plant. This irks Kavya who then yells at Bapuji, who, alternatively, tries to calm her down and informs her concerning the significance of the Tulsi plant. He additionally provides that he could have it later.

In the meantime, Vanraj goes again to the hospital to see if Anupamaa is okay. He then finds that Anupamaa is unable to breathe correctly and is struggling for her life.

What is going to occur now? What main twist awaits for the Shahs? Will Anupamaa survive?

Anupamaa options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present is produced by Rajan Shahi.