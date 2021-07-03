Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa will ask premission for samar nandini relatonship on samar birthday | Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupama will ask for Samar and Nandini’s relationship, marriage will be announced on her birthday!

New Delhi: In Anupama you have seen so far, Rupali Ganguly tries to quell Kinjal’s displeasure. Anupama explains that she considers Kinjal as her daughter. After which Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) fiercely tells Kavya a lie. After listening to Kinjal’s words, Kavya (Madalsha Sharma) gets into an argument with Baa. Ba tells Kavya fiercely about the ration of the house. In such a situation, Bapu pacifies Kavya and Ba’s anger. Meanwhile, Anupama starts preparing for her son Samar’s birthday.

Vanraj will bring a gift for Summer

In today’s episode of serial ‘Anupama’ you will see that Anupama Samar (Paras Kalnawat) is going to give a surprise. After Baa, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will also give the same mistakes of Kavya. After which Vanraj will go out to get a birthday present for Samar. At the same time, no one will congratulate Samar on his birthday. Samar will feel that everyone has forgotten his birthday. In such a situation, Samar will get angry with his family.

family will have fun in the party

In the coming episodes you will see that in the evening Anupama will cook food of her son’s choice and organize a small party. Samar will be very happy seeing his surprise party. In the party, Samar will have fun with his whole family. During this Anupama will also dance with her son.

Will you agree?

Vanraj will gift a guitar to Samar. At the same time, Anupama will also give a special gift to her son. Anupama will tease Samar and Nandini’s relationship in the party. Anupama will try to convince Baa that Samar and Nandini love each other very much. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether Baa will agree to the marriage of Samar and Nandini or not.

