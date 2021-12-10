Anupamaa Spoiler Alert Video Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Express Her Feelings For Anuj Vanraj Gives Advice To Him – Anuj has become a part of my life

Anupama gets upset seeing Anuj’s critical condition and tells Vanraj about her feelings. At the same time, Vanraj also advises him to move forward.

TV’s banging show ‘Anupama’ is making a lot of noise these days. The constant twist and turns in ‘Anupama’ remain the favorite of the audience. Recently, it was shown in the show that Vanraj decides to divorce Kavya, but Kavya realizes her mistake and tries to convince her ‘V’. On the other hand, Anuj once again expresses his love to Anupama and tells her that she has become an inseparable part of his life. But these twists in ‘Anupama’ do not end here.

Now Anupama herself will confess feelings for Anuj in front of Vanraj in Star Plus’s banging show ‘Anupama’. She will tell Vanraj that Anuj has become a part of her life. The special thing is that Vanraj himself also advises Anupama to move forward in life with Anuj.

A video related to ‘Anupama’ is becoming fiercely viral on social media, which has increased the excitement of the people. In the video, Anupama gets upset seeing Anuj’s condition. She weeps in front of Vanraj, “How can someone be like this for 26 years. In 26 years the whole world changes, everything changes, but Anuj hasn’t changed.”

Anupama further said to Vanraj, “I did not even know that I have been a part of his life for the last 26 years. But now I know that she is a very important part of my life. On the other hand, Anuj’s condition becomes very serious, due to which the doctors advise Anupama and Vanraj to complete all the formalities of the operation.

Seeing Anupama getting worried for Anuj, Vanraj could not stop himself and tells her, “Looking at you today, you have realized that you too have started feeling the same for Anuj, which he does for you. At this moment just think about yourself Anupama and move on. Go ahead for yourself, go ahead for Anuj.”